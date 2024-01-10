Home

Driving Car on Wrong Side in Noida? You Could be Penalised As Police Begin Major Crackdown

Gautam Budh Nagar Traffic Police started the crackdown on traffic guidelines violators in Sector 126 on Tuesday.

Noida: Are you new to Noida and driving your car on the wrong side? You could be penalised soon as the Noida Police has started a major crackdown on traffic violators. The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have termed the wrong lane driving and illegal parking the ‘biggest menaces’ across Noida and launched a series of crackdowns, the first one of which was held in Sector 126 on Tuesday.

The crackdown from Noida Police comes a day after the city police commissioner Laxmi Singh took action against 28 traffic police personnel for dereliction of duty after they were found absent from their duty points during a surprise check.

Penalty Imposed on 350 Vehicles

Moreover, police said about 350 vehicles were penalised in Sector 126 on Tuesday for using tinted films, driving on the wrong side, and violating no parking zones.

Speaking to HT, a senior police officer said the wrong lane driving is being reported from across the city but a majority of these violations are being reported from sectors 76, 77, which are known as 7x sectors, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur, 12-22, etc.

Hundreds of e-challans Are Issued Daily in Noida

Police said to limit such traffic violations, traffic police also issue hundreds of e-challans daily, but even so, people often drive in the wrong lane to shorten their drive.”

And not just the wrong lane driving, the illegal parking was also leading to congestion across the city, and a majority of these violations are being reported near Sector 62, Model Town, Sector 59, Sector 126, and Sector 18, among others.

Giving details, Inspector (traffic) CP Mishra said they are continuously penalising people for violating no-parking rules and also undertaking periodic inspections to curb the menace.

Rajneesh Verma, Assistant commissioner of police in Noida, told HT that nearly 350 fines were imposed and 15 vehicles were seized for traffic rule violations such as driving without a number plate and/or proper documents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.