Drunk Driver Crushes Three Sisters In Noida, 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Three sisters were crushed as a drunk driver rammed his vehicle into them leading to the death of one of them.

Noida accident: Three sisters were crushed as a drunk driver rammed his vehicle into them leading to the death of one of them at a roadside in Noida’s Sadarpur area on late Sunday evening. The incident took place at Som Bazar.

According to the police, Pushpa, a resident of Khajur Colony, had gone to Som Bazar along with her daughters, Riya (6), Anu (15), and Ankita (18).

The three girls were eating golgappas when the accident occurred. The youngest victim succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning, said the police.

The three were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida.

The police said that there were four youths in the vehicle and they were consuming alcohol and the drunk driver lost control of the car which led to the fatal accident.