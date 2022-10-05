Agra/Uttar Pradesh: In a tragic incident, a doctor and his two teenage children were charred to death after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Reports claimed that the blaze took place at 5:30 AM today at Madhuraj Hospital in the city.

The deceased were identified as Director Dr. Rajan and his daughter Shalu (17), and son Rishi (14). An electrical short-circuit is believed to have started the fire.

“The family was sleeping in their home on the top floor of the hospital building. The owner, his daughter and his son died of suffocation. The injured are being treated. The matter is being investigated,” news agency ANI quoted Agra city police chief Vikas Kumar as saying.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He offered his condolences to the bereaved family and directed officials to provide appropriate treatment to those who sustained burn injuries in the incident.