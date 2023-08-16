Home

Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of 1.5 Magnitude Felt in Noida

“The depth of the quake was located at 6 kilometre and the location was Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the NCS said, adding that the epicentre of the minor earthquake was reported at latitude 28.52 and longitude 77.36.

Noida: The ground beneath Noida trembled as an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.5 struck the region on August 16. The earthquake struck the Gautam Buddha Nagar district at 8.57 pm (Indian Standard Time – IST), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:1.5, Occurred on 16-08-2023, 20:57:47 IST, Lat: 28.52 & Long: 77.36, Depth: 6 Km ,Region: Gautambuddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/jEAjrdzlzB pic.twitter.com/uHlU9jAN7E — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 16, 2023

