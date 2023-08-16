Top Recommended Stories

Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of 1.5 Magnitude Felt in Noida

“The depth of the quake was located at 6 kilometre and the location was Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the NCS said, adding that the epicentre of the minor earthquake was reported at latitude 28.52 and longitude 77.36.

Updated: August 16, 2023 11:04 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Earthquake

Noida: The ground beneath Noida trembled as an earthquake with a magnitude of 1.5 struck the region on August 16. The earthquake struck the Gautam Buddha Nagar district at 8.57 pm (Indian Standard Time – IST), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) in a tweet.

Also Read:

Trending Now

“The depth of the quake was located at 6 kilometre and the location was Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the NCS said, adding that the epicentre of the minor earthquake was reported at latitude 28.52 and longitude 77.36.


For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.