Earthquake latest news: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Ritcher scale shook the ground in Uttar Pradesh in the intervening night of Saturday and Friday. The tremors occurred at 139 km north-northeast of Lucknow, at around 1.12 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The depth of the earthquake was 82 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre was near Baharaich in Uttar Pradesh, close to the Indo-Nepal border. While no damage is being reported, visuals of the ground shaking were seen in a CCTV footage from Lakhimpur Kheri.

Mild tremors were felt earlier on Friday in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand, which had been struck by a 3.6 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale. The tremors took place at at 12:55 p.m.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:55:55 IST, Lat: 29.96 & Long: 80.12, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 43km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand,” the NCS tweeted.

Another earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit South-Southwest of Jammu and Kashmir’s Hanley village, the NCS said. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.1, Occurred on 19-08-2022, 12:02:14 IST, Lat: 31.89 & Long: 78.67, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 92km SSW of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” NCS tweeted