New Delhi: Millions of Muslims across India and globe are celebrating Eid al-Adha on Sunday, one of the biggest holidays of the Islamic calendar. Known as the Feast of Sacrifice , the revered observance coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. The Islamic festival commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.

To mark the joyous occasion, administration in different states have allowed large prayer gathering after the hiatus of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. India.com complied the list some of the special prayers arrangements organised across the country.

Kolkata

Calcutta Khilafat Committee (CKC), which makes necessary arrangements for prayers in West Bengal’s Kolkata, has confirmed that Eid-ul-Adha namaz will be performed on famous Red Road after a gap of two years. The annual Eid prayers were cancelled Red Road in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year the CKC has secured permission from all the authorities to hold prayers at Red Road. “Imam Qari Fazlur Rahman will lead Eid-ul-Adha namaz on Red Road on July 10, 2022. The namaz will start at 8.30 am,” said Mullick Mohammad Ishaque, joint secretary of CKC, announcing the timing of prayers.

Also Read - Taj Mahal: The Third Most Visited Monument on Google Street View

Agra

The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for three hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha on Sunday for namaz offering at the mosque situated on monument’s premises. The relaxation in ticket booking is given for three hours from 7am to 10am.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification stating, “This relaxation is for offering namaz at a mosque within Taj Mahal premises. The booking offices at the gates of Taj Mahal will also remain closed for this duration.”