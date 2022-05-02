Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, timings in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates: Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by the followers of Islam around the globe. The festival marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting in India LIVE Updates: Will Shawwal Crescent be Sighted Today?

During Eid-ul-Fitr, the Muslim population around the world celebrates and performs charitable deeds, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting Time LIVE: Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana Await Eid ka Chand