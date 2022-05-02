Eid-ul-Fitr/Eid al-Fitr 2022 moon sighting date, timings in UP LIVE updates: Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by the followers of Islam around the globe. The festival marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. The celebration commemorates the end of the 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting that Muslims observe throughout the month of Ramadan.Also Read - Days After Customer's Death in Gardens Galleria Pub, Noida Restaurant Staff Attack 2 Delhi Residents With Knife

During Eid-ul-Fitr, the Muslim population around the world celebrates and performs charitable deeds, such as feeding the poor and distributing alms. With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Moon sighted in India; President Kovind greets citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

    President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and said that this festival inspires people to strive for building a harmonious, peaceful and prosperous society.

  • 7:57 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 India moon sighting LIVE: Shawwal crescent sighted in Lucknow, Eid on May 3

  • 7:44 PM IST

    After two-year hiatus, a heavy rush of shoppers ahead of Eid was witnessed in the Jama Masjid area of walled city on Sunday evening. The locals as well as people from other parts of the city thronged the shops and stalls in the markets around Jama Masjid purchasing eatables, clothes and footwear.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    Indonesia celebrates Eid: In Jakarta’s Istiqlal Grand Mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, tens of thousands of Muslims attend prayers after authorities shuttered the mosque in 2020, when Islam’s holiest period coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The moon-sighting committee in Karnataka has said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on May 3. In a statement on Sunday, the Markazi Ruyath-e-Hilal (MReH) said the moon was not sighted in the city of Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall, the moon was also not sighted in other districts of Karnataka or anywhere in the country.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    Earlier in the day, actor Amitabh Bachchan wished his fans and followers on the happy occasion with this tweet:

  • 6:51 PM IST

    Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The Kerala government on Monday declared May 3 as a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr and issued a notification in this connection.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    India usually follows Saudi Arabia, in that moon is sighted one day after. The celestial body will likely be sighted in the sky tonight, and Eid celebrations will begin thereafter and continue tomorrow.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    According to the announcement made by the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, the Islam community in Malaysia will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr or Hari Raya Aidilfitri tomorrow i.e. Monday, 2 May 2022.