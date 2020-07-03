New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, were killed in action after a police party was fired upon by a gang of criminals at around 1 AM on Friday. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Girls Pregnant, 1 HIV+, 57 Others COVID Positive at Government-Run Shelter Home in Kanpur

Notably, the police team had gone to raid an area in Bikaru village in search of history sheeter Vikas Dubey when it come under fire from the criminals. This resulted in the deaths of eight policemen, which, besides the Deputy SP, also included SO Shivrajpur Mahesh Yadav, one sub-inspector and five constables. four other police personnel were also injured. Also Read - Bad News For Those Craving 'Pani Puri' As Kanpur Bans Sale of 'Golgappas' Fearing Covid-19 Spread

Following the incident, the criminals were able to escape from the spot. Senior officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General are present at the crime scene. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal Pays Fine For Not Wearing Mask in Public

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased police personnel, also directing DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against the criminals and sought a report into the incident.

CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the 8 Police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals, he also sought report of the incident. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YLK3vpsy5n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2020

Notably, Vikas Dubey is an accused in the killing of the then UP Minister Santosh Shukla when BJP government under Rajnath Singh was in power in the state.