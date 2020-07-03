New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, were killed in action after a police party was fired upon by a gang of criminals at around 1 AM on Friday. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 5 Girls Pregnant, 1 HIV+, 57 Others COVID Positive at Government-Run Shelter Home in Kanpur
Notably, the police team had gone to raid an area in Bikaru village in search of history sheeter Vikas Dubey when it come under fire from the criminals. This resulted in the deaths of eight policemen, which, besides the Deputy SP, also included SO Shivrajpur Mahesh Yadav, one sub-inspector and five constables. four other police personnel were also injured.
Following the incident, the criminals were able to escape from the spot. Senior officers, including Senior Superintendent of Police and Inspector General are present at the crime scene.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased police personnel, also directing DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against the criminals and sought a report into the incident.
Notably, Vikas Dubey is an accused in the killing of the then UP Minister Santosh Shukla when BJP government under Rajnath Singh was in power in the state.