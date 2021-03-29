Etawah: A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured when they opposed Holi revelers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said. The Holi revelers, in an inebriated state, entered the woman’s house around 10 AM and beat her to death with sticks and stone, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said. Also Read - Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave on Holi, Records Highest Temperature in March Since 1945: IMD

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

Drunk youth drives tractor at high speed, injures six

In another incident reported from Ekdil police station area, a youth under the influence of alcohol drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people. The tractor got damaged after hitting an electricity pole. The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.

The salvage operation successfully relied on tugs and dredgers alone, allowing authorities to avoid the far more complex and lengthy task of lightening the vessel by offloading its 20,000 containers.

(With inputs from PTI)