Elderly Woman Crushed To Death By Speeding SUV Inside Noida’s Mahagun Modern Society; Video Surfaces

Uttar Pradesh

Noida: An elderly woman was crushed to death after she was run over by a car in a housing society in Noida. The incident took place on Wednesday when the woman was taking a stroll inside Mahagun Modern society in Noida Sector-78. The entire episode was captured on camera installed in the society. According to reports, the driver was rushing out of the basement at high speed and was talking on the phone when the accident took place. The deceased woman has been identified as 76-year-old Krishna Narang.

Footage from the society’s CCTV cameras shows Krishna in a green salwar-suit walking in the middle of the road when the car hits her while taking a right turn. As she slumps to the ground, a group of walkers rushes towards the car. Several passers-by gathered at the accident spot while some came forward to her rescue. The driver rushed her to hospital, but she died during treatment, the police informed.

Speaking to TOI, DCP Harsh Chander said that the driver of the SUV took Krishna to the hospital. “She was walking on the road inside the society when the car knocked her down while taking a turn. She succumbed to injuries in hospital. We are waiting for a complaint to be lodged,” he added.

