Home

Uttar Pradesh

EMU Train Climbs On Platform After Being Derailed At Mathura Railway Station In Uttar Pradesh

EMU Train Climbs On Platform After Being Derailed At Mathura Railway Station In Uttar Pradesh

Mathura Station director SK Srivastava said all the passengers had already deboarded the train and the cause for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Mathura: A major traffic was averted after an electric multiple unit (EMU) train coming from Shakur Basti railway station derailed and climbed at a platform in Mathura railway station on Tuesday. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Trending Now

Giving details, Mathura Station director SK Srivastava said all the passengers had already deboarded the train and the cause for the incident is yet to be ascertained.

You may like to read

“This train comes from Shakur Basti. The train arrived at 10:49 pm. All passengers had deboarded the train. Suddenly the train climbed the platform. We are investigating the cause of this incident,” he said. He further stated that few trains on the upline have been affected.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES