New Delhi: Etah Assembly constituency will go to the polls on phase three of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to be held on February 20. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Vipin Verma David while Congress and Samajwadi Party fielded Gunjan Mishra and Gajendra Singh Yadav from the Etah Assembly seat. The Etah Assembly constituency is represented by Vipin Verma David of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, BJP's Vipin Verma David won by a margin of 21,129 votes by defeating Samajwadi Party's Jugendra Singh Yadav in the Etah seat.

The BJP is hoping to retain the Etah seat even as Congress looks to end dry run at the assembly constituency since 1985. In the last assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress did not field any candidate from the Etah seat. This time, the Congress is hoping to bet on its Brahmin candidate from Etah Assembly seat – Gunjan Mishra, who is the wife of Congress leader Adarsh Mishra Danny. The BJP has won four times from the Etah Assembly seat and Samajwadi Party has won three times since the 1977 state elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Key Candidates from Etah Assembly Constituency

Vipin Verma David from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Gunjan Mishra from Congress

Gajendra Singh Yadav from Samajwadi Party (SP)

Etah Assembly seat: A look at key numbers

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 104 Etah GEN Vipin Kumar David M BJP 82516 Jugendra Singh Yadav M SP 61387 2012 104 Etah GEN Ashish Kumar Yadav M SP 39282 Gajendra Singh Babloo M BSP 36038 2007 332 Etah GEN Prajapalan M BJP 48529 Shishupal Singh M SP 27601 2002 332 Etah GEN Shishu Pal Singh Yadav M SP 35229 Bharat Singh Verma M BSP 24157 1996 348 Etah GEN Shishu Pal Singh Yadav M SP 54860 Peetam Singh M BJP 47670 1993 348 Etah GEN Pitam Singh M BJP 54073 Attar Singh S/O Jhabbu Singh M SP 48421 1991 348 Etah GEN Pitam Singh M BJP 38227 Attar Singh Yadav M JP 27367 1989 348 Etah GEN Atar Singh Yadav M JD 32140 Hansraj Singh M INC 23109 1985 348 Etah GEN Atar Singh Yadav M LKD 22237 Gangaprasad M JNP 19605 1980 348 Etah GEN Kailash Chandra M INC(I) 30043 Ganga Prasad M JNP(JP) 21665 1977 348 Etah GEN Ganga Prasad M JNP 27271 Badan Singh M IND 14010 1974 348 Etah GEN Ganga Prasad M NCO 32522 Nawab Singh Yadav M INC 29852 1969 352 Etah GEN Ganga Prasad M INC 28775 Devraj M BJS 25872 1967 352 Etah GEN G.Prasad M SWA 18295 P.Singh M BJS 15227 1962 352 Etah GEN Ganga Prasad M HMS 18878 Sahdeo Singh M INC 9032 1957 122 Etah GEN Ganga Prasad M IND 14626 Girdhar Gopal M INC 13460 1951 104 Etah South GEN Hoti Lal Das M INC 13630 Permeshwari Dayal M BJS 7876

(Table source: Elections.in)

UP Election 2022: Phase 1 constituencies

Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad and Bah.

UP Election 2022: Phase 2 constituencies

Behat, Nakur, Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan (SC), Gangoh, Najibabad, Nagina (SC), Barhapur, Dhampur, Nehtaur (SC), Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Kundarki, Bilari, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak (SC), Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura, Nawabganj, Faridpur (SC), Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan (SC), Shahjahanpur and Dadraul.

UP Election 2022: Phase 3 constituencies

Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.

UP Election 2022: Phase 4 constituencies

Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur (SC), Bisalpur, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar (SC), Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta (SC), Mohammdi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon, (SC), Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata, Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli (SC), Misrikh (SC), Sawayazpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau (SC), Sandi (SC), Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau (SC), Sandila, Bangermau, Safipur (SC), Mohan (SC), Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Malihabad (SC), Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Mohanlalganj (SC), Bachhrawan (SC), Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni, Unchahar, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini (SC), Banda, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur, Ayah Shah, Husainganj and Khaga (SC).

UP Election 2022: Phase 5 constituencies

Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Gauriganj, Amethi, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Kunda, Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon (SC), Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC), Kursi, Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur (SC), Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Bikapur, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi, Bahraich, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC) and Gaura.

UP Election 2022: Phase 6 constituencies

Katehari, Tanda, Alapur (SC), Jalalpur, Akbarpur, Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur (SC), Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu (SC), Bansi, Itwa, Domariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar, Mahadewa (SC), Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata (SC), Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj (SC), Paniyra, Caimpiyarganj, Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani (SC), Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon (SC), Chillupar, Khadda, Padrauna, Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola (SC), Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana, Bhatpar Rani, Salempur (SC), Barhaj, Belthara Road (SC), Rasara, Sikanderpur, Phephana, Ballia Nagar, Bansdih and Bairia.

UP Election 2022: Phase 7 constituencies

Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur-Pawai, Didarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr (SC), Mariyahu, Zafrabad, Kerakat (SC), Jakhanian (SC), Saidpur (SC), Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saiyadraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajagara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt., Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chhanbey (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST).