Etah Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Etah Assembly seat where counting of votes will begin shortly. Etah BJP MLA Vipin Verma David is fighting to hold onto his seat. Vipin Verma David is fighting against key candidates – Congress' Gunjan Mishra and Samajwadi Party leader Gajendra Singh Yadav to retain Etah Assembly seat. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election, BJP's Vipin Verma David won by a margin of 21,129 votes by defeating Samajwadi Party's Jugendra Singh Yadav in the Etah seat. The BJP is hoping to retain the Etah seat even as Congress looks to end dry run at the Etah assembly constituency since 1985. In the last assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Congress did not field any candidate from the Etah seat. This time, the Congress is hoping to bet on its Brahmin candidate from Etah Assembly seat – Gunjan Mishra, who is the wife of Congress leader Adarsh Mishra Danny. The BJP has won four times from the Etah Assembly seat and Samajwadi Party has won three times since the 1977 state elections in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Etah Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.