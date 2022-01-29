Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The voting for the Etawah Assembly constituency will take place on phase three of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sarita Bhadauriya from the Etawah assembly seat while Samajwadi Party replaced Kuldeep Gupta with Sarvesh Shakya. By replacing its 2017 candidate for the Etawah Assembly seat, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is hoping to spell magic in the key constituency. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP’s Sarita Bhadauriya won the Etawah assembly seat. Sarita had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’ by a margin of 17,342 votes.Also Read - Kasganj Assembly Seat: Will BJP Continue Winning Streak This Time

Etawah Assembly constituency comes under the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, BJP's Ram Shankar Katheria defeated Samajwadi Party's Kamlesh Kumar to win the Etawah seat with 17,342 votes.

Etawah Assembly constituency: A look at key figures

YearA C No.Constituency NameCategoryWinnerGenderPartyVotesRunner UpGenderPartyVotes
2017200EtawahGENSarita BhadauriyaMBJP91234Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’MSP73892
2012200EtawahGENRaghuraj Singh ShakyaMSP74874Mahendra Singh RajpootMBSP68610
2009By PollsEtawahGENM. S. RajputMBSP76093V.Singh BhadaurMSP43266
2007288EtawahGENMahendra Singh RajputMSP46372Narendra Nath Chaturvedi (Ballu)MBSP33307
2002288EtawahGENMahendra Singh RajpootMSP36713Jayveer Singh BhadouriyaMBJP32683
1996304EtawahGENJayvir Singh BhadoriaMBJP52595Satya Narayan DubeyMSP34984
1993304EtawahGENJaybir Singh BhadouriyaMSP56351Ashok DubeyMBJP47635
1991304EtawahGENAshok DubeyMBJP40851Jaiveer SinghMJP25256
1989304EtawahGENSukhda MishraFJD41043Atul Kumar Dubey Alias Atul AakroshMINC20743
1985304EtawahGENSukhda MishraFINC28191Sunder Singh BagheleMLKD17057
1980304EtawahGENSukhda MisraFINC(I)39681Jadunath Singh TomarMJNP(SC)14593
1977304EtawahGENSatya Deo TripathiMJNP36260Sukhda MisraFINC23986
1974304EtawahGENSukhda MisraFINC26187Bhubnesh BhushanMBJS15720
1969309EtawahGENAgarwal Hoti LalMINC19629Bhuvanesh Bhushan SharmaMBJS13598

Name of the assembly constituency, district:Etawah, Etawah district
Lok Sabha constituency:Etawah
2017 Candidates:Sarita Bhadauria (BJP), Kuldeep Gupta (SP), Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP), Amar Singh  (CPM) and 18 more.
Polling Date:2017
Current MLA (2017), Party:Sarita Bhadauria (BJP)
Former MLA (2012), Party:Raghuraj Singh Shakyan (SP)
Won by:91234 votes
Winning Margin:17,342 votes
Total Valid Voters:2,20,994
Total Electors:3,81,680
2nd Runner-Up, Party:Kuldeep Gupta (SP)- (73892 votes)
3rd Runner-Up, Party:Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP)- (43577 votes)

Etawah Assembly constituency: Key candidates

  • Sarita Bhadauriya from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
  • Sarvesh Shakya from Samajwadi Party (SP)

Etawah Assembly constituency: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Sunday, February 20

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March

Uttar Pradesh Election: What does the opinion poll say

Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP might get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.

Zee Opinion poll: Yogi Adityanath most preferred CM choice

In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47 per cent of people are likely to choose Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP. And, as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share.

UP Election 2022: Phase 3 constituencies

Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.