Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The voting for the Etawah Assembly constituency will take place on phase three of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sarita Bhadauriya from the Etawah assembly seat while Samajwadi Party replaced Kuldeep Gupta with Sarvesh Shakya. By replacing its 2017 candidate for the Etawah Assembly seat, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is hoping to spell magic in the key constituency. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP's Sarita Bhadauriya won the Etawah assembly seat. Sarita had defeated Samajwadi Party's Kuldeep Gupta 'Santu' by a margin of 17,342 votes.

Etawah Assembly constituency comes under the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, BJP's Ram Shankar Katheria defeated Samajwadi Party's Kamlesh Kumar to win the Etawah seat with 17,342 votes.

Etawah Assembly constituency: A look at key figures

Year A C No. Constituency Name Category Winner Gender Party Votes Runner Up Gender Party Votes 2017 200 Etawah GEN Sarita Bhadauriya M BJP 91234 Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’ M SP 73892 2012 200 Etawah GEN Raghuraj Singh Shakya M SP 74874 Mahendra Singh Rajpoot M BSP 68610 2009 By Polls Etawah GEN M. S. Rajput M BSP 76093 V.Singh Bhadaur M SP 43266 2007 288 Etawah GEN Mahendra Singh Rajput M SP 46372 Narendra Nath Chaturvedi (Ballu) M BSP 33307 2002 288 Etawah GEN Mahendra Singh Rajpoot M SP 36713 Jayveer Singh Bhadouriya M BJP 32683 1996 304 Etawah GEN Jayvir Singh Bhadoria M BJP 52595 Satya Narayan Dubey M SP 34984 1993 304 Etawah GEN Jaybir Singh Bhadouriya M SP 56351 Ashok Dubey M BJP 47635 1991 304 Etawah GEN Ashok Dubey M BJP 40851 Jaiveer Singh M JP 25256 1989 304 Etawah GEN Sukhda Mishra F JD 41043 Atul Kumar Dubey Alias Atul Aakrosh M INC 20743 1985 304 Etawah GEN Sukhda Mishra F INC 28191 Sunder Singh Baghele M LKD 17057 1980 304 Etawah GEN Sukhda Misra F INC(I) 39681 Jadunath Singh Tomar M JNP(SC) 14593 1977 304 Etawah GEN Satya Deo Tripathi M JNP 36260 Sukhda Misra F INC 23986 1974 304 Etawah GEN Sukhda Misra F INC 26187 Bhubnesh Bhushan M BJS 15720 1969 309 Etawah GEN Agarwal Hoti Lal M INC 19629 Bhuvanesh Bhushan Sharma M BJS 13598

(Source: Elections.in)

Name of the assembly constituency, district: Etawah, Etawah district Lok Sabha constituency: Etawah 2017 Candidates: Sarita Bhadauria (BJP), Kuldeep Gupta (SP), Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP), Amar Singh (CPM) and 18 more. Polling Date: 2017 Current MLA (2017), Party: Sarita Bhadauria (BJP) Former MLA (2012), Party: Raghuraj Singh Shakyan (SP) Won by: 91234 votes Winning Margin: 17,342 votes Total Valid Voters: 2,20,994 Total Electors: 3,81,680 2nd Runner-Up, Party: Kuldeep Gupta (SP)- (73892 votes) 3rd Runner-Up, Party: Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP)- (43577 votes)

Etawah Assembly constituency: Key candidates

Sarita Bhadauriya from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Sarvesh Shakya from Samajwadi Party (SP)

Etawah Assembly constituency: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Sunday, February 20

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March

Uttar Pradesh Election: What does the opinion poll say

Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP might get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.

Zee Opinion poll: Yogi Adityanath most preferred CM choice

In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47 per cent of people are likely to choose Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP. And, as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share.

UP Election 2022: Phase 3 constituencies

Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.