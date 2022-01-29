Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The voting for the Etawah Assembly constituency will take place on phase three of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Election scheduled to take place on February 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its sitting MLA Sarita Bhadauriya from the Etawah assembly seat while Samajwadi Party replaced Kuldeep Gupta with Sarvesh Shakya. By replacing its 2017 candidate for the Etawah Assembly seat, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party is hoping to spell magic in the key constituency. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP’s Sarita Bhadauriya won the Etawah assembly seat. Sarita had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’ by a margin of 17,342 votes.Also Read - Kasganj Assembly Seat: Will BJP Continue Winning Streak This Time
Etawah Assembly constituency comes under the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, BJP’s Ram Shankar Katheria defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Kumar to win the Etawah seat with 17,342 votes. Also Read - Kushinagar: Is BJP Banking on PM Modi's Developmental Projects to Retain The Prestigious Seat?
Etawah Assembly constituency: A look at key figures
|Year
|A C No.
|Constituency Name
|Category
|Winner
|Gender
|Party
|Votes
|Runner Up
|Gender
|Party
|Votes
|2017
|200
|Etawah
|GEN
|Sarita Bhadauriya
|M
|BJP
|91234
|Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’
|M
|SP
|73892
|2012
|200
|Etawah
|GEN
|Raghuraj Singh Shakya
|M
|SP
|74874
|Mahendra Singh Rajpoot
|M
|BSP
|68610
|2009
|By Polls
|Etawah
|GEN
|M. S. Rajput
|M
|BSP
|76093
|V.Singh Bhadaur
|M
|SP
|43266
|2007
|288
|Etawah
|GEN
|Mahendra Singh Rajput
|M
|SP
|46372
|Narendra Nath Chaturvedi (Ballu)
|M
|BSP
|33307
|2002
|288
|Etawah
|GEN
|Mahendra Singh Rajpoot
|M
|SP
|36713
|Jayveer Singh Bhadouriya
|M
|BJP
|32683
|1996
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Jayvir Singh Bhadoria
|M
|BJP
|52595
|Satya Narayan Dubey
|M
|SP
|34984
|1993
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Jaybir Singh Bhadouriya
|M
|SP
|56351
|Ashok Dubey
|M
|BJP
|47635
|1991
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Ashok Dubey
|M
|BJP
|40851
|Jaiveer Singh
|M
|JP
|25256
|1989
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Sukhda Mishra
|F
|JD
|41043
|Atul Kumar Dubey Alias Atul Aakrosh
|M
|INC
|20743
|1985
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Sukhda Mishra
|F
|INC
|28191
|Sunder Singh Baghele
|M
|LKD
|17057
|1980
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Sukhda Misra
|F
|INC(I)
|39681
|Jadunath Singh Tomar
|M
|JNP(SC)
|14593
|1977
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Satya Deo Tripathi
|M
|JNP
|36260
|Sukhda Misra
|F
|INC
|23986
|1974
|304
|Etawah
|GEN
|Sukhda Misra
|F
|INC
|26187
|Bhubnesh Bhushan
|M
|BJS
|15720
|1969
|309
|Etawah
|GEN
|Agarwal Hoti Lal
|M
|INC
|19629
|Bhuvanesh Bhushan Sharma
|M
|BJS
|13598
(Source: Elections.in) Also Read - Shamli Assembly Constituency: Will BJP Be Able To Retain The West UP's Sugarcane Belt This Time?
|Name of the assembly constituency, district:
|Etawah, Etawah district
|Lok Sabha constituency:
|Etawah
|2017 Candidates:
|Sarita Bhadauria (BJP), Kuldeep Gupta (SP), Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP), Amar Singh (CPM) and 18 more.
|Polling Date:
|2017
|Current MLA (2017), Party:
|Sarita Bhadauria (BJP)
|Former MLA (2012), Party:
|Raghuraj Singh Shakyan (SP)
|Won by:
|91234 votes
|Winning Margin:
|17,342 votes
|Total Valid Voters:
|2,20,994
|Total Electors:
|3,81,680
|2nd Runner-Up, Party:
|Kuldeep Gupta (SP)- (73892 votes)
|3rd Runner-Up, Party:
|Narendra Nath Chaturvedi Urf Ballu Choudhri (BSP)- (43577 votes)
(Source: mapsofindia.com)
Etawah Assembly constituency: Key candidates
- Sarita Bhadauriya from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
- Sarvesh Shakya from Samajwadi Party (SP)
Etawah Assembly constituency: Important Dates
Date of Polling: Sunday, February 20
Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March
Uttar Pradesh Election: What does the opinion poll say
Zee News-DesignBoxed opinion poll has projected a win for the ruling BJP with around 245-267 seats, while the Samajwadi Party with 125-148 seats was also seen making some gains as compared to its tally in 2017. Meanwhile, the Congress and BSP might get a thin share of 3 to 7 and 2 to 6 seats, respectively in the upcoming polls.
Zee Opinion poll: Yogi Adityanath most preferred CM choice
In terms of the most preferred chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, nearly 47 per cent of people are likely to choose Yogi Adityanath for a second term, while Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav is projected to gain 35% of the peoples’ vote as the next chief minister of UP. And, as per the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to storm back to power in Uttar Pradesh and form a government with a 41% vote share.
UP Election 2022: Phase 3 constituencies
Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj, Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal, Kaimganj (SC), Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj (SC), Jaswantnagar, Etawah, Bharthana (SC), Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya (SC), Rasulabad (SC), Akbarpur-Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur (SC), Bithoor, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur (SC), Madhaugarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur (SC), Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni (SC), Hamirpur, Rath (SC), Mahoba and Charkhari.