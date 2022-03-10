Etawah Election Result LIVE: India.com brings you the latest updates from the Etawah Assembly seat where counting of votes will shortly begin. Etawah BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauriya is fighting to hold onto the seat. Other key candidates from Etawah Assembly seat includes Sarvesh Kumar Shakya from Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Kuldeep Gupta from Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Mohd Rashid from Congress. In 2017 Uttar Pradesh Election, BJP’s Sarita Bhadauriya won the Etawah assembly seat. Sarita had defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kuldeep Gupta ‘Santu’ by a margin of 17,342 votes. Etawah Assembly constituency comes under the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha Election, BJP’s Ram Shankar Katheria defeated Samajwadi Party’s Kamlesh Kumar to win the Etawah seat with 17,342 votes. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022 Astro Prediction: Yogi Adityanath to Continue Second Tenure as CM - Check Seats Prediction

Here are the LIVE Updates for Etawah Election Result 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin at 8 am today.