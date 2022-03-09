Lucknow: Hours after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of trying to “steal” votes and claimed a truck carrying EVMs was “intercepted” in Varanasi, the UP state Election Commission clarified that the machines were for training officials on counting duty and were not used in elections. Yadav had alleged that the state election commission officials are tampering with EVMs and Varanasi district magistrate is transporting them without informing the local candidates.Also Read - Varanasi DM Transporting EVMs Without Informing Local Candidates, Alleges SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Brushing off Yadav's charges, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in a press release, said, "Some political parties have brought to our attention that a few EVMs were being transported in a vehicle in Varanasi district. On investigation, it was found that these EVMs were for training purpose. These EVMs were being taken to training locations at a college in the state on March 9, 2022 and were kept at a foodgrains warehouse. "

The CEO further said, "During the transportation of these EVMs, some members of a political party stopped the vehicle and started spreading rumours that vehicle contains EVMs meant for counting of votes." Following the allegations, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma held a meeting with representatives of several political parties on Tuesday.

Sharma said, “About 20 EVMs were being taken to UP College for training. Some political people stopped the vehicle and spread rumours by saying that these EVMs were used in elections. Whereas the strong room is different and this EVM machine caught is different. Tomorrow is the second training of the employees deputed for counting duty and these machines are always used in training for hands-on training.”

He said the above-mentioned 20 EVMs were not used in polling and were being sent for training purposes.

A delegation comprising senior SP leaders Naresh Uttam and Rajendra Chaudhary, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Janwadi Party’s (Socialist) Sanjay Chauhan submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission alleging the “stealing of EVMs in Varanasi”.

Akhilesh’s allegation

Akhilesh alleged, “Instructions are being sent to the district magistrates from the chief minister’s residence by the principal secretary to the chief minister that wherever the BJP is losing the election, the counting should be delayed and it should be stretched till late nigh.

“Today, in Varanasi, where the EVMs were being taken, one truck (with the machines) was caught, while two other trucks fled. If the government is not indulging in stealing votes, then it should at least say why the administration has not made security arrangements (for the EVMs).” “The force meant for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls has not left the state yet. What are the reasons that the EVMs were being transported without any security?” the SP chief asked.

He also said that EVMs are kept in strongrooms and without informing the respective candidates, the machines cannot be moved or shifted from one place to another.

“In Bareilly, three sealed boxes (with EVMs) were found in a vehicle of the municipal corporation carrying garbage (registration number UP25DT9166). Plain ballot papers and things used for sealing (EVMs) were also found. A similar incident was also reported from Sonbhadra. What justification will the government give?” Yadav asked.

He claimed that at the ground level, votes were cast against the BJP and that there is anger among the public.