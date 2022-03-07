Zee Exit Polls Uttar Pradesh LIVE: India.Com will bring you the Zee Exit Polls for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 after the end of the final phase of polling today. Readers must note that the survey is the base for the exit polls and not the actual results that are scheduled to be declared on March 10. For the unversed, post-poll surveys always have a margin of error. Stay connected with us to get live updates on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Exit Poll Results by Zee News-DesignBoxed.

You can watch the live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 Exit Poll Results here.

403 seats of Uttar Pradesh went to the polls in seven phases—February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

In 2017, most of the exit polls were right as they had correctly predicted an absolute majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP after 14 years, securing a three-fourths majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).