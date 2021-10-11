Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday has issued a helpline number, which is dedicated for the residents to register incidents of air pollution such as burning of garbage or dust conditions in the city as said by the officials to the news agency PTI. The complaints can either be registered by either calling on the dedicated helpline number or sharing details over Whatsapp.Also Read - Bio-Decomposer, Smog Towers: How Delhi Plans to Bring Air Pollution Under Control During Winter

According to the officials, the facility has been set up by the GNIDA in an effort to check air pollution that spikes during winters in the national capital region with air quality also slipping to severe levels.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority issues Helpline numbers

K R Verma, who has been appointed nodal officer to check air pollution, said, ”A control room has been set up to address cases of air pollution. Residents of Greater Noida can call the control room and report incidents of air pollution if seen anywhere. The numbers are 0120-2336046, 47, 48, and 49.”

“Apart from this, residents can send messages on WhatsApp number 8800882124 also. For example, if there is a fire in garbage or if dust is being raised somewhere, then people can send a message on this number along with the location and photo. The GNIDA team will take action immediately,” Verma added.

However, the GNIDA said it has prepared an action plan to prevent air pollution in the winter season.

The Greater Noida has been divided into eight zones. Zonal officers have been appointed in each one of the eight zones for effective implementation of the winter action plan under the nodal officer, it said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had last week shared the winter action plan with the local development authorities of the district, including the GNIDA, in order to implement measures to check pollution during the season.

(With Inputs From PTI)