Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: As Section 144 was on Wednesday imposed in Ghaziabad till May 25, will lockdown or night curfew be imposed in other parts of Uttar Pradesh? There is wide speculation that lockdown restrictions would be imposed in Uttar Pradesh to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. Keeping in mind the upcoming festivals, the state government might take strict action in the state as Ghaziabad district administration said that entry to all malls, schools and other crowded places in the city will not be allowed without a mask. Also Read - Coronavirus: Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad Till May 25; Entry to Malls, Schools Not Allowed Without Mask

However, clearing air, the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday ruled out any night curfew and lockdown in any part of the state. Also Read - Maharashtra: Gathering of 5 or More People Banned in Aurangabad Till April 4 | Details Here

Speaking to news agency IANS, UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the government machinery is concentrating more on the preventive steps like focus and contact/target testing to arrest the cases before it takes an alarming proposition. The minister also added that the Integrated Control and Command Centre of the Health department has been put on the high alert to monitor the situation. Also Read - All England Badminton Championships to Have a Delayed Start After Inconclusive COVID Test Results

“In view of Holi festival, air travellers and other passengers coming from outside will be tested at the airport, railway platforms and bus stations. Directions have been issued to make micro containment zones within an area of 250 metres even if one case was reported from any part,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Saying that the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh is not as alarming as in other states, the minister added that there is no need to impose any night curfew or lockdown at the moment in the state. People in the state, however, are being advised to follow the Covid-19 protocol and guidelines.

To take preventive measures, the police and district authorities have been asked by the state government to ensure that people wear masks when in the public and maintain social distancing.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked health officials to adopt a two-pronged strategy to deal with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The state government has also asked the health department not only to launch a 15-day focus testing drive and step up contact testing, but also set a target of 10 million vaccinations by March 31 to check the spread of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 42 cases have been reported from Prayagraj and 28 cases from Lucknow.