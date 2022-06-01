Lucknow: Over a dozen persons in Uttar Pradesh have been tricked into paying lumpsum amounts of money by multiple fake websites that offered helicopter rides to ‘Char Dham yatra’ in Uttarakhand. In the last one month, around 15 such cases have been reported in UP alone. There are more similar complaints from other states like Punjab, Haryana and Delhi as well.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Presents Rs 6.15 Lakh Crore Budget | 20 Key Highlights Here

The Lucknow cyber cell reported five cases of fraudulent bookings to Char Dham Yatra and ten were registered at UP Cyber cell in the last one month. Superintendent of Police, UP Cyber Cell, Triveni Singh, told a news agency that the complaints which are coming for offering the ride are from various websites. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh New Assembly to Begin Its First Session From May 23

Preliminary probe has found that a gang operating on the border of Bihar and Jharkhand is conducting such frauds, IANS reported.

As per the complaint filed by one of the victims from Dehradun, tickets worth Rs 50,000 for a trip to the shrines were booked by her but she and her family members were not allowed to board the helicopter in Dehradun. The reason, she was told, was that the tickets that she had ‘booked’ were fake.

At the time of booking, the victim had got a call from a man claiming himself to be an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, based in Dehradun. On making the payment, the helicopter tickets were sent on WhatsApp after the fraudster took their Aadhar card, passport and Covid-19 vaccination details.

It was only at the time of boarding it was found that all such tickets were fake. Police officials have advised people not to opt for private companies and to ensure that a government authorised heli-service website for the Char Dham Yatra is being used and confirm the same from the tourism department.

Triveni Singh also urged people to refrain from transferring money or providing bank details to any unknown person.