Farmer’s Blood-soaked Body Found In His Field In Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun, Land Dispute Suspected

A 45-year-old farmer was murdered in his field in the village Bihari Gautiya in Budaun, the police said on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Amidst the ongoing farmers’ protest, a piece of news about a farmer’s murder in Uttar Pradesh has been reported.

According to the news, a 45-year-old farmer was murdered in his field in the village Bihari Gautiya in Budaun, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that Muqaddam had gone to look after his field on Monday night. When his family members reached the farm on Tuesday morning, his blood-soaked body was found lying there.

The victim’s throat had been slit. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family members are being questioned, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said that he inspected the incident site and also spoke to the family members adding that prima facie the matter seems to be related to a land dispute and that the police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, talking about the farmers’ protest, it is reported that the government has agreed to 10 of the 13 demands made by the agitating farmers. On Monday, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda held the second round of talks with the farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

They urged the farmers to cancel their Delhi Chalo march, and the Centre is learned to have agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers registered during the 2020-21 agitation.

One of the farmer leaders, who participated in the meeting, told reporters that their main demands included a legal guarantee to the MSP and a debt waiver.

(With PTI inputs)

