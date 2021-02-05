Noida: Thousands of farmers gathered for a meeting in Shamli district of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday amid a growing clamour against the Centre’s new agri laws in the region. Also Read - Noone Ready to Discuss What's Black in 'Black Laws': Tomar After Uproar in Parliament Over Farm Laws

People from Shamli and nearby districts started reaching Shamli's Bhainswal village on tractors, two- and four-wheelers and on foot for a 'kisan panchayat' being held there by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The people gathered there despite the Shamli administration denying permission for the meeting and imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

This is the fourth major farmers’ meeting in western Uttar Pradesh after Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Baghpat, besides some in Haryana, to support the ongoing stir against the farm laws.

Scores of regional khap’ leaders, Bharatiya Kisan Union members and RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary, among others, attended the event, even as security personnel were deployed in large number in the area.

“144 reasons why I will go to Shamli tomorrow,” RLD’s Chaudhary had tweeted on Thursday, tagging to it a news article on the denial of permission for the event and the imposition of prohibitory orders.

The RLD has already extended support to the ongoing peasants’ demonstrations at Delhi’s borders and in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The party’s farmer outreach programmes which began Friday in Shamli are further scheduled to be held in Amroha, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Hathras, Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh and a couple of them in Rajasthan during the February month.

(With inputs from PTI)