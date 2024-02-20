Home

Farmers Rally Tomorrow: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Commuters; Check Routes to Avoid

Noida Traffic Advisory Today

New Delhi: Ahead of the proposed tractor/private vehicle rally called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union Tikait faction on Wednesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police issued a traffic advisory for the commuters. According to the reports, the proposed rally will begin from various locations and will gather at the Knowledge Park Metro Station. The rally will then proceed on foot from Expo Mart Roundabout, Bada Roundabout, Sharda Roundabout, LG Roundabout to Mauser Beer Roundabout and from Mauser Beer Roundabout to Collectorate.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, traffic will be diverted from Galgotia Cut, Parichowk, LG Roundabout, Mauser Beer Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout and Surajpur Chowk as and when required.

Alternative routes:

Traffic from Galgotia Cut to Expo Mart Roundabout and then towards LG will be able to go from Galgotia Cut to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from IFS Villa Roundabout to Expo Mart Roundabout and then towards LG will be able to go from P-03 Roundabout to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from LG Roundabout to Knowledge Park and then towards Export Roundabout will be able to go from LG Roundabout to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from Surajpur to Parichowk will be able to go from Surajpur to Tilpata Roundabout and then to the destination via a 130-meter road.

Traffic from Parichowk to Surajpur will be able to go from Alpha Commercial Roundabout and then to the destination via a 130-meter road.

