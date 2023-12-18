Home

Uttar Pradesh

Fatal Encounter: Hippopotamus Attack Claims Life of Lucknow Zoo Employee

A senior zoo official said that detailed cleaning work was being done on Monday, which is an off day for the zoo park. It is an unfortunate incident, he added. Another official said that help of Rs 50,000 has been extended to the family of the deceased by the zoo administration.

Lucknow: A daily wage employee of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden died after being attacked by a hippopotamus here on Monday, an official release said. Suraj, a daily wage employee, had entered the enclosure of the hippopotamus to clean it around 10.45 AM on Monday when he was attacked, leaving him seriously injured, it said.

The daily wage employee, according to the release, was immediately rushed to the civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after some time. The release further said that Suraj had been working in the zoo since 2013 and was involved in carrying out various tasks relating to the cleaning of different enclosures. The staff is standing with the bereaved family, it added.

