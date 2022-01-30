Fatehpur Sikri Election 2022: Fatehpur Sikri is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which will go to polls in the first phase of UP Elections 2022 on Thursday, 10 February. It is a part of the Agra district and one of the five assembly seats in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Heingang Assembly: With Development on Agenda, CM Biren Singh Eyes To Win People's Trust Again

In 2017, Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Surajpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 52,337 votes. Will BJP be able to retain Fatehpur Sikri or lose it to SP/BSP or some other party? That is something we will have to wait until March 10 to find out.

Fatehpur Sikri Election 2022: Key Candidates

Hemant Chahar- INC

Choudhary Babulal- BJP

Brijesh Chahar- RLD

BSP is yet to announce a candidate for the Fatehpur Sikri seat.

Fatehpur Sikri Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Fatehpur Sikri Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Chau. Udaybhan Singh BJP Winner 108,586 47.34% 52,337 Surajpal Singh BSP Runner Up 56,249 24.52% Brijesh Kumar Chahar RLD 3rd 38,307 16.70% Lal Singh SP 4th 21,884 9.54% None Of The Above NOTA 5th 1,864 0.81% Yogendra Singh IND 6th 958 0.42% Vandana Sharma IND 7th 792 0.35% Rakesh IND 8th 731 0.32%

Important updates for UP Elections

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.