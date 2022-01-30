Fatehpur Sikri Election 2022: Fatehpur Sikri is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which will go to polls in the first phase of UP Elections 2022 on Thursday, 10 February. It is a part of the Agra district and one of the five assembly seats in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Heingang Assembly: With Development on Agenda, CM Biren Singh Eyes To Win People's Trust Again
In 2017, Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Surajpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 52,337 votes. Will BJP be able to retain Fatehpur Sikri or lose it to SP/BSP or some other party? That is something we will have to wait until March 10 to find out.
Fatehpur Sikri Election 2022: Key Candidates
- Hemant Chahar- INC
- Choudhary Babulal- BJP
- Brijesh Chahar- RLD
BSP is yet to announce a candidate for the Fatehpur Sikri seat.
Fatehpur Sikri Constituency Watch
- Date of Polling: Thursday, 10 February 2022
- Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022
Fatehpur Sikri Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Chau. Udaybhan Singh
|BJP
|Winner
|108,586
|47.34%
|52,337
|Surajpal Singh
|BSP
|Runner Up
|56,249
|24.52%
|Brijesh Kumar Chahar
|RLD
|3rd
|38,307
|16.70%
|Lal Singh
|SP
|4th
|21,884
|9.54%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|5th
|1,864
|0.81%
|Yogendra Singh
|IND
|6th
|958
|0.42%
|Vandana Sharma
|IND
|7th
|792
|0.35%
|Rakesh
|IND
|8th
|731
|0.32%
Important updates for UP Elections
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh from 10 February to 7 March 2022 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.