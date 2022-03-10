Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2022: Fatehpur Sikri is one of the 403 constituencies of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which went to polls in the first phase of UP Elections 2022 on Thursday, 10 February. It is a part of the Agra district and one of the five assembly seats in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Saharanpur, Behat, Nakur, Deoband, Rampur Maniharan, Gangoh, Saharanpur Nagar Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly

In 2017, Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Surajpal Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 52,337 votes. Will BJP be able to retain Fatehpur Sikri or lose it to SP/BSP or some other party? Stay tuned to find out.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Fatehpur Sikri Results 2022:

6 AM: Counting to begin for Fatehpur Sikri assembly seat at 8 am today.