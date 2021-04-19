Kanpur: With increasing coronavirus numbers, the fear of imposition of lockdown has been making migrant workers anxious. In a repeat of last year’s migrant exodus, several migrant workers were seen walking on NH 27 in Kanpur on Monday to return to their native places. On Sunday too, hundreds of migrant workers were stranded as the government’s Sunday lockdowns affected public transport. The workers said that the buses were put on election duty due to Uttar Pradesh’s gram panchayat polls, Hindustan Times reported. Also Read - Remdesivir Shortage: Black Marketing Major Concern, Journo Dies By Suicide

“I am returning to my home in Bihar & I have come from Gujarat. I fear there will be another lockdown so I want to return home safely,” said a worker. Also Read - UP Gram Panchayat Election 2021: Over 60 Per Cent Polling Till 5 PM

Owing to rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday had announced a lockdown on Sunday in all districts, and many fear that a lockdown is imminent. Presently, night curfew is in force in Lucknow, Kanpur City, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Shravasti and Moradabad.

The country had last year witnessed a major movement of migrants labourers and workers after the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. In a repeat situation, hundreds of migrant workers in several metro cities of the country, have started returning to their native places to avoid last year’s fate. Migrant workers in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram last week also started to leave for their homes.

Meanwhile, as coronavirus cases continue to surge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly decided to put the national capital under complete curfew from tonight till next Monday morning. India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.