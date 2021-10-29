New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the family members of farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the queue for purchasing agricultural fertilizer. The Congress leader also met other farmers affected by the low stocks of fertilizer.Also Read - BJP Would Remain at Centre of Indian Politics For Years to Come: Prashant Kishor's Latest Comments

Notably, several states have reported an acute shortage of fertilizer in recent weeks. The shortage turned deadly in the Bundelkhand region of the state, where desperate farmers died while trying to get their hands on bags of fertilizers.

Lalitpur: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the families of 4 farmers who allegedly fell ill and died while waiting in the line for purchasing agricultural fertilizer The region is facing agricultural fertilizer scarcity pic.twitter.com/WjIUU1Yh5e — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 29, 2021

Earlier on October 22, fifty-five-year-old Bhogilal Pal of Nayagaon had died of a cardiac arrest while standing in a queue outside a fertilizer shop. If reports are to be believed, Pal had been waiting for his turn to purchase fertilizer for two days.

She traveled to Lalitpur on the Sabarmati Express on Thursday night. Before her departure, she met railway porters at the Lucknow railway station and interacted with them.

The porters apprised Priyanka Gandhi of the challenges they are facing and the economic blow they suffered due to the government’s negligence during the Covid-19 pandemic.