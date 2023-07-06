Home

FIR Against Former Apna Dal (S) MLA, Sons For Abducting 19-Yr-Old Girl In UP’s Sonabhadra

The victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police, wherein she accused five men, including ex-MLA Hariram Chero and his sons, of kidnapping his 19-year-old married daughter.

Sonabhadra, UP: A First Information Report or FIR has been registered against a former MLA of the Apna Dal (S) party and his sons for allegedly abducting a 19-year-old girl in Sonabhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, adding that the teenager is yet to be found.

Duddhi Police Station SHO SC Rai told news agency PTI that an FIR was lodged in Tuesday evening against former Apna Dal (S) MLA from Duddhi, Hariram Chero, and his sons, Manglam and Rahul, for allegedly kidnapping a 19-year-old girl.

Giving details, the officer said that the victim’s mother, a resident of Rajkhad village, filed a complaint with the police, wherein she accused five men, including the ex-MLA and his sons, of kidnapping his 19-year-old married daughter on the night of July 1.

The woman in her complaint also accused the former legislator and his sons of threatening to kill her if she narrated her ordeal to anyone, adding that she fears for her daughter’s safety who is yet to be traced.

The SHO said that two other accomplices of the prime accused, identified as Priyanshu and Rampujan, have also been booked in the kidnapping case.

He said that the police have launched searches to trace the abducted girl and the case is being probed on fast-track basis.

Hariram Chero was the MLA from Duddhi from 2017-2022.

(With PTI inputs)

