Mau: Abbas Ansari, son of dreaded gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who is contesting the UP election as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, stoked another controversy while addressing his supporters in Mau in which he allegedly threatened government officials. Ansari said that if Samajwadi Party (SP) and its alliance government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, he has asked the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav not to transfer the government official for the next six months as he would do their 'Hisab Kitab.'

He said, "I recently met Akhilesh Yadav and have told him that if the SP and alliance win the UP election 2022, he should not transfer the government officials for six months as their 'Hisab Kitab' would be done."

WATCH

Taking note of the video, Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, took cognizance of the statement after which ADG Kumar probed the video and has ordered legal action against Ansari. Meanwhile, Mau Police have lodged an FIR against Abbas Ansari.

Ansari is contesting from Mau Sadar constituency in Uttar Pradesh elections as a candidate of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the SP.

It is to be noted that for the first time since 1996, Mukhtar Ansari is not contesting the UP assembly polls as he has handed over the baton to his son.

Mau Sadar will go to the polls on March 7 in the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.