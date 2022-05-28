Noida: A fire suspected to have started at an ATM kiosk in Noida late on Friday night engulfed a four-storey building, news agencies reported. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial building in the crowded Bhangel area, prompting the deployment of firefighters to take control of the situation. No casualties were reported and a large portion of the fire was brought under control late at night.Also Read - Greater Noida: 'Upset With God Over Family's Ill-Health', Man Damages Idols at Temple; Arrested

A short circuit at the ATM is believed to have triggered the fire, spreading into the other floors of the four-storey building. The residential-cum-commercial has some flats in the upper half and shops in the lower half, according to the PTI report.

#WATCH | UP: A short circuit prompted fire had broken out at an ATM* in Police Station Phase 2 area of Noida, around 10 pm last night. Large portion of the fire has been brought under control, remaining to be doused soon. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/OaRZ8hCnWJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2022

“Fire service officials along with water tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in half an hour. A large part of the building was saved from destruction as the fire was contained to the outer side of the building,” PTI quoted a fire official as saying.

According to official figures, over 600 fire incidents have been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April end this year. Firefighters were put on alert earlier this month and special awareness campaigns were being held in residential areas, markets, offices and schools after a major blaze in adjoining Delhi claimed at least 27 lives.

“In view of the massive fire that broke out in a CCTV factory in Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Alok Singh has directed the fire officials to be alert to deal with any situation,” a police spokesperson said, as quoted by PTI.