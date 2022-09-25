Noida: A major fire on Saturday night broke out on the 18th floor of Noida’s Supertech Supernova towers, one of the tallest buildings in sector 94. As per preliminary reports, the fire department team and the police rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.Also Read - Noida Schools To Remain Shut On Saturday Also Due To Waterlogging, Flooding in Uttar Pradesh

As per a report by India Today, no casualties were reported and reports suggested that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner. However, the cause of the fire has not been confirmed yet.

Locals informs the police about the fire at around 6 PM and subsequently, the fire department team reached the spot to extinguish the fire.

It must be noted that the building is under construction and many people live in as part of the megastructure.

Giving details, Noida Chief Fire Officer Arunveer Singh said the outdoor unit of the air conditioner on the 18th floor of the building, started the fire.

He said the fire team reached the spot shortly after the incident and the team was able to extinguish the fire completely. There was no loss of life or damage in the fire.