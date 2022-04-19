Ghaziabad: A massive fire on Tuesday broke out in the Shakti Khand 3 area of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in the closed farmhouses built in the green belt where dry junk and leaves were kept in the area.Also Read - Major Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory in Haryana's Sonipat, Delhi Firefighters Join Operation

The smoke engulfed the whole area in no time. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Issues High Alert in Noida, Ghaziabad as COVID Cases Rise; Ramps Up Booster Doses For All

Also Read - Passenger's Phone Catches Fire On Dibrugarh-Delhi IndiGo Flight, No Injury Reported

After receiving information, half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.