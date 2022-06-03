Ghaziabad: A fire broke out in a godown near Shaheed Nagar Metro station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning. More than 12 fire tenders reached the spot to begin the dousing operations. No casualty has been reported so far in the mishap and the blaze has been brought under control, according to fire officials.Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ghaziabad's Khoda Area; Firefighting Ops Underway

Uttar Pradesh | A fire breaks out in a godown near Shaheed Nagar metro station in Ghaziabad More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been brought under control: Sunil Kumar Singh, CFO pic.twitter.com/Bru2MKIEV3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

Also Read - 'Bas Chup': UP Official Tells Grieving Ghaziabad Mother Who Lost Son in School Bus Tragedy

“More than 12 fire tenders are engaged in dousing operation. No casualties have been reported. Fire has been brought under control,” Sunil Kumar Singh, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) told ANI. Also Read - Tragic! 20 Cows Charred to Death After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ghaziabad

He further said, “It will take some more time to douse the fire completely because the blaze was spread due to clothes and plastic things available in the warehouse. However, the fire has been stopped from spreading.”