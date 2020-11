New Delhi: The first case has been registered in Bareilly district under the newly-promulgated Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, at Deorania Police station on Sunday. Notably, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Cabinet on November 24 cleared the Ordinance, proposing a maximum punishment of 10 years for ‘love jihad’ related offences. Also Read - UP Governor Gives Assent to Ordinance Against Forcible Religious Conversions