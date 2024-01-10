Home

Uttar Pradesh

Five Children Of Family Die In Sleep In UP’s Amroha, Suffocation Suspected From ‘Angithi’ Smoke

According to reports, the family had lit a coal heater inside the house which possibly caused the children to suffocate.

Amroha: In a tragic incident, five family members died of suspected asphyxiation after smoke from an ‘angeethi’ or coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in. The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village in Amroha. According to police, two more family members were admitted in hospital after suffering from suffocation.

“Prima facie the cause of death could be due to lack of oxygen because these people had burnt a coal brazier in their room,” the police said.

It is suspected that the deaths occurred due to asphyxiation as there was an ‘angeethi’ in the room where the people were sleeping. However, a probe will ascertain the exact cause of deaths, a police officer said.

The neighbours got suspicious when the family did not open the door on Tuesday. They forcefully entered the home after breaking the door and found five children dead.

The house belonged to Raheezuddin, whose three children and two children of his relatives have died in the accident. The condition of his wife and brother is said to be critical.

The victims were identified as Sonam (19), Waris (17), Mehak (16), Zaid (15) and Mahir (12).

