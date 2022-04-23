Prayagraj: Five people of a family including children were brutally murdered and their house reportedly set on fire in Prayagaj on Saturday morning. The incident took place in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area of Prayagraj. According to reports, the accused set fire to the house of the deceased after killing them brutally with bricks and stones. The incident has sent shock waves among the locals as cases of mass murder have been reported earlier in the district as well.

The victims of the spine-chilling incident include Ram Kumar Yadav (55), his wife Kusum Devi (52), daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (27) and granddaughter Minakshi (2). Another granddaughter Sakshi (5) has survived, police said. Yadav’s son Sunil (30), who was not at home at the time of the crime, is assisting in the investigation, according to police officials.

Uttar Pradesh | Five persons of a family found dead at their home in Khevrajpur village of Prayagraj. Bodies sent for postmortem. Police and forensic teams present pic.twitter.com/XQEdEFfxjO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2022

As per the locals, all the family members were sleeping in the courtyard due to the weather when they were brutally attacked by some unidentified men. Locals noticed smoke coming out from the residence and when they rushed to the spot, they found that 5 members were brutally killed.

The police have launched an investigation but have not been able to ascertain the cause behind the murders yet.

Notably, this is not the first time that a brutal mass murder has been reported in Prayagraj. Last week, four members of a family were stabbed to death in the Nawabganj district of the city. Soon after, another murder of two people was reported by Prayagraj’s Soranv.

The police are still investigating these cases.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Mayawati has demanded strict action against the culprits. “The news of the brutal murder of five members of the same family in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh is very sad, condemnable and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure strict legal action against the culprits,” tweeted the BSP Chief.