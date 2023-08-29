Home

Flight Timings Altered at Lucknow Airport Ahead of G20 Summit | Check Dates And Other Details here

In light of the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Delhi Lucknow’s Amausi Airport and Delhi’s IGI Airport will be rescheduled from September 7th to 11th.

Lucknow: The National Capital is all set to host one of the biggest international summits, G20 Summit, from September 9. The two-day grand event will be attended by top global leaders including US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sanuk, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others. In light of the upcoming Summit, flight timings between Lucknow’s Amausi Airport and Delhi’s IGI Airport will be rescheduled from September 7th to 11th.

According to the reports, a few flights are likely to be cancelled during this period. Airports in Lucknow, Jaipur, and Amritsar have been instructed to be prepared to accommodate the nighttime parking demand from Delhi airport.

Commenting on the matter, an official from Lucknow airport said, “The G20 Summit is set to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10, with the participation of several heads of state. We anticipate the arrival of several private jets carrying VVIPs. Moreover, numerous Indian VVIPs are also expected to attend the event.”

The inflow of private planes transporting foreign dignitaries for the summit is anticipated to result in limited parking space availability at Delhi airport. Consequently, Lucknow airport has been tasked with ensuring available parking spaces and making suitable arrangements for aircraft parking.

G20 Summit: DIAL Sets Up Team of Senior Officials To Facilitate Guests

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said it is working with different government departments, including the home ministry, to provide the necessary support for facilitation of guests coming for the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

A DIAL spokesperson said it has also formed a team of senior officials who will monitor G20 arrival and departure operations to ensure the best experience for the arriving delegates. Besides, it is working with different government departments like the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Delhi government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group.

