Fog Alert: Buses in UP Will Not Ply During Night Time To Avoid Accidents Due to Dense Fog | Check Guidelines

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday issued an advisory and said the state buses will not operate from 8 PM to 8 AM (or till fog is clear), in view of fog conditions in the state. The UPSRTC further stated that the Regional/Assistant Regional Managers will be on duty at bus stations from 8 PM to 12 AM to monitor fog conditions.

The UPSRTC further added that it will reschedule the operation of its buses to ply them, as much as possible, in the daytime. The rescheduling of the buses is being done to prevent road mishaps due to low visibility caused by dense fog at night in the winter.

In a set of guidelines, the UPSRTC said it is important that headlights, brake lights, and side indicator lights are in place and functional in all the buses. The guidelines were issued to all field officers on safe bus operations asking them to see that the operation of buses — with less than 60% load factor — is rescheduled to daytime only.

“Do a regular counselling of drivers and conductors during winters cautioning them against doing anything that endangers passengers’ safety,” read the guidelines issued by additional MD Annapoorna Garg. it added, “It is also important that headlights, brake lights, and side indicator lights are in place and functional in all the buses.”

The UPSRTC asked the officers on duty to put up stickers on buses, requesting passengers that they should not force the driver to move on if he/she has stopped the bus midway due to fog.