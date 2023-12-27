Home

Uttar Pradesh

Foggy Mayhem: 8 Dead, Many Injured In Fog-Related Collisions Across UP

Foggy Mayhem: 8 Dead, Many Injured In Fog-Related Collisions Across UP

At least eight people were killed while several others were injured in fog-related road collisions across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Vehicles commute amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh News: Low-visibility caused by foggy conditions led to several vehicle collisions across parts of Uttar Pradesh leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured on Wednesday. According to officials, separate road collisions were caused due to heavy fog on the previous night and Wednesday morning.

Trending Now

Giving details, an official said that two women were killed while a man was injured when a motorcycle they were riding, was hit by a tractor in Hafizganj area of Bareilly on Wednesday morning.

You may like to read

“Sunita Devi (35) and Prabha Devi (36) were killed and Rajyapal was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor on Wednesday morning,” said Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra.

The impact of the accident was so strong that the women were flung in the air and fell several metres away resulting in severe fatal injuries to their head and chest.

“The driver of the tractor could not see the motorcycle in the thick fog. The driver has been detained we are in the process of lodging an FIR regarding the matter,” the SP added.

In another bike-related incident, two men in their 20s were killed when the motorcycle they were on was hit by a dumper truck near the toll plaza in an area under the Handiya Police Station of Prayagraj district.

“One Ashwini (22) and Shivam (23) were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a dumper truck. The driver of the truck failed to notice the bikers in dense fog,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Dubey.

In Unnao, adjoining the state capital, a man was killed and at least 15 others injured in a pile-up of three buses, one container truck, and two cars on the Agra-Lucknow expressway last night.

Bangarmau Police Station SHO Gyanendra Singh said, “a bus collided with a container truck from behind due to low visibility caused by a heavy fog. Two other buses later collided with the bus followed by two cars leading to a pileup.

According to police, the victim of the collision was 50-year-old Vijay Kumar, and the 15 injured were all from the buses. They have been admitted to a hospital.

In Baghpat district of Western UP, two women were killed and 11 others injured when the van they were travelling in hit a truck in an area under the Khekra Police Station.

“A passenger van collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the wee hours of Wednesday,” SHO Rajiv Singh said.

Seema, 44, and Mandeep, 38, were killed in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

“It appears that the accident occurred because the van driver failed to notice the truck due to fog,” the SHO said.

In Agra, around a dozen vehicles piled-up on a national highway, leading to the death of one person and injuries to six others, who were admitted to the SN Medical College for treatment, according to police.

The incident took place around 3 am on the Shahdara Bridge in the Trans-Yamuna Police Station area due to fog, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra City) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

“Of the seven victims, one died and four are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. All damaged vehicles have been removed from the road except for one whose axle broke down and needs to be repaired. Normal traffic has resumed on the stretch,” Rai said.

Among the vehicles which crashed in the Agra pile-up was a pickup truck carrying roosters. A video purported to be of the site showed locals running away with roosters.

The purported video which has gone viral on social media platforms showed some opportunistic people shamelessly bagging the chickens which had fallen from the crashed truck without any sympathy or care for the driver of the vehicle.

Due to dense fog, dozens of vehicles collided with each other at #YamunaExpressway Agra.

In one such accident, the local people looted the poultry worth Rs 1.5 lakh approximately.

They didn't try to save the driver's life.#agra #accident #YamunaExpressway#RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/U7t6w5rcV8 — K.R.Tripathi🇮🇳🙏🚩 (@KR4BJP) December 27, 2023

In the video, the people can be gleefully seen scaling the truck and grabbing as many chickens they can and lading them in sacks before fleeing the scene.

The police officer said there is no complaint yet in that matter.

In Etawah, three people were injured after being hit by a truck on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway under Jaswantnagar area of the district Wednesday morning.

According to police, the three were standing on a roadside when they were hit by a truck.

They were admitted to a hospital, where one of them is said to be in a critical state.

Massive pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Dozens of vehicles collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida due to dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up on the busy highway on Wednesday morning. Officials said that several commutters sustained injuries in the crash which was caused due to low visibility.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.

There was no comment yet from the officials concerned whether the the barricades caused the road crash.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

“No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.