A forged obscene video of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat has went viral a day after the BJP fielded him Barabanki seat. check details here.

‘Forged’ Obscene Video Of UP MP Goes Viral Day After Getting Ticket

Barabanki: Barabanki MP Upendra Singh Rawat has been in the news just after the BJP fielded him from the Barabanki seat. A ‘forged’ obscene video showing him surfaced on social media on Sunday and has gone viral. Police said that an FIR has been filed against an unknown person after the complaint was filed by MP’s secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat.

Upendra Singh Rawat’s Forged Obscene Video: What the FIR Said

The complainant alleged in the FIR that some unknown persons have posted a doctored objectionable video Rawat to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate.

In the video, the man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman. The man featured in the video is being said to be Upendra Singh Rawat, PTI reported citing police sources.

The Barabanki MP stated that as soon as “I got the party’s ticket from Barabanki, my opponents did this act”, clarifying that the clip is doctored.

Upendra Singh Rawat’s Forged Obscene Video: The BJP MP Hopes Accused Would Be Nabbed Soon

He hoped the accused would be identified soon.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had denied ticket to the then sitting MP Priyanka Singh Rawat and made Upendra Singh Rawat its candidate.

(With PTI inputs.)

