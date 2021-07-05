Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former UP CM Kalyan Singh was admitted to the ICU of Lohia Hospital in Lucknow on Sunday evening. According to sources, Kalyan was admitted to the hospital as he has been unwell for two weeks and on Sunday his health deteriorated. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Noida Market Associations Urge Authorities to Impose Strict Measures to Control Overcrowding

"Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night after reporting a swelling in the body," sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to inquire about Kalyan Singh's condition.

Last year, on September 14, the former UP CM was admitted in Rajdhani Corona Hospital, SGPGI after testing positive for COVID-19 and tested negative on October 12, 2020.

Singh first became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1991.