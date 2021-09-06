Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday booked former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi for sedition for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government. The FIR against Qureshi was filed on the complaint of BJP worker Akash Saxena at Civil Lines police station in Rampur district, UP Police said.Also Read - 50 Children Die of Viral Fever in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Situation

According to the copy of the FIR, the former governor was booked under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm among the public) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the FIR, police mentioned that Saxena said in his complaint that Qureshi went to Azam Khan's house to meet Rampur MLA and Khan's wife Tanzeem Fatima, where he compared the UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led government to "Devil and blood-sucking monsters".

Saxena, in his complaint claimed that the “controversial remark made by Qureshi can create tension between two communities and even lead to communal riots”.

(With inputs from ANI)