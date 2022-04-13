Noida: As many as 23 school children from four different schools in Noida have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days, a report in NDTV said. “Found out yesterday that 13 children have tested positive in Khaitan Public School. The school has informed us that they have closed the school. So far, 23 children have got corona in entire Noida,” the Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, told NDTV.Also Read - Noida, Ghaziabad Issue New Guidelines Amid Relentless COVID Surge. List of Curbs Here

Sharma said there is nothing to panic and the authorities are doing contact tracing by visiting the homes of these children. ” We are only testing symptomatic people,” he said. Also Read - Noida Saw More Deaths Due to Road Accidents Than Coronavirus During 2020-21: Report

Meanwhile, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have suspended physical classes briefly due to rise in Covid-19 cases. Yesterday, as many as 13 students, including two teachers tested positive at a private school in Sector 40 following which the institution switched to online classes for two days. Two schools in Ghaziabad have also rolled back to online classes following detection of cases. Also Read - Many Private Schools in Noida to Reopen For Classes 6-8 in Staggered Manner | Check What Schools Are Planning

A Vaishali-based private school stopped classes after three students were found to be Covid-positive in the last 24 hours. Another Ghaziabad private school closed on Saturday after a 13-year-old boy tested positive. According to officials, the boy had not received any vaccine dose.