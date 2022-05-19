New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court and local Varanasi court hearings in the Gyanvapi masjid case, a news channel has accessed a report, filed by sacked lawyer commissioner Ajay Mishra. The 2-page report filed in the Varanasi court claims to have found a fragmented deity, the debris of the temple and the shape of a lotus in the mosque among other wreckage of a Hindu temple. Furthermore, Mishra’s report asserted that there were shapes of four Hindu idols with saffron colours on them. On the other hand, court-appointed special assistant commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh has also submitted his report on Gyanvapi mosque survey before Varanasi court. “The report has been submitted before the court. People from both sides will be present before the court. It is a 10-15 page long report”, news agency Singh as saying.Also Read - Breaking LIVE | Nithari Killings Case: CBI Court Sentences Surender Koli To Life Imprisonment

Gyanvapi Masjid Row: Key Findings From Sacked Surveyor’s Report

Fragmented Deity

Temple Debris

Lotus symbol

Shapes of 4 Hindu idols

Walls inscribed with Hindu motifs

Residue of used diya

Sheshnag image

Gyanvapi Masjid Row: SC, Varanasi Court to Resume Hearing on Friday

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the SC and Varanasi court as both will resume hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque case on Friday. Earlier on Monday, the court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where ‘Shivling’was said to be found and allowed Muslims to offer ‘Namaz’.

“If a shivling is found, we have to maintain a balance. We will direct the District Magistrate to ensure the protection of the place without restricting Muslims from praying”, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said earlier this week, while hearing a plea by the Committee of Management of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, which had challenged the videography survey ordered by a local court.