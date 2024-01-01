Home

BEWARE! Fraudsters Con People In Name Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Donation, Here’s How

Alert! Fraudsters have been conning people in the name of collecting donations for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, however, this is untrue. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has approached the UP Police for the same..

New Delhi: As the new year begins, one of the biggest and most important events of the year for India as a nation, is the Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which is the day when the illustrious temple will open its gates for the world. The grand ceremony is to be attended by several dignitaries from different fields along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The preparations for the Consecration Ceremony are going on in full swing and pilgrims and tourists are also very excited for it. Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, a racket has been busted where fraudsters have been taking money from the people in the name of ‘donations for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction’. This racket has been found out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) who has also approached the Uttar Pradesh Police for the same…

Fraudsters Collecting Money In Name Of Ram Mandir Construction

As mentioned earlier, weeks ahead of the grand consecration of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, a racket is allegedly defrauding people in the guise of collecting donations to support the construction of the temple. This scam has prompted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to approach Uttar Pradesh police. The VHP has also issued a warning on social media, asking people not to fall prey to the scam.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Warns People On Social Media

The National Spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Vinod Bansal shared a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and alerted the people about this fraud, Written in Hindi, when roughly translated, the post read, “Alert..!! Some individuals are attempting fraud by creating fake IDs in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra to deceive people. @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @dgpup @Uppolice should take prompt action against such individuals. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas has not authorized anyone to collect funds for this occasion.”

Ministry Of Home Affairs, DGP UP, Delhi Commissioner Of Police Informed

The VHP spokesperson also issued a video message, claiming that they had been informed about the racket trying to loot devotees in the name of donations for the temple. “We have been informed that some people are trying to collect money through social media by creating a fake ID in the name of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and generating a fake QR code,” Bansal said in the video message.

“Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has not given anyone any right to collect money in any way. And those who are making such efforts want to cheat people in a fraudulent manner, and action should be taken against them. For this, I have immediately informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, DGP Uttar Pradesh, and the Delhi Commissioner of Police and demanded that the strictest action be taken against such people. And people should also be careful. This is a time of celebration, and we are going to give invitations and not accept any donation or gift of any kind,” he added.

Who Is The Fraudster?

According to the VHP, a miscreant identified as Abhishek Kumar sought funds for Ayodhya Temple Development on social media. “He has posted the UPI QR codes in Facebook groups with the line ‘Ram Mandir Ayodhya Chanda pradarshan Karen.’ On scanning the QR Code, UPI will direct the user to UPI ID ‘9040914736@Paytm’ with the name Manisha Nallabelly,” Girish Bhardwaj, a VHP member said in a letter to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and IG. He further mentioned in the letter that the Shri Ram Janmbhumi Teerth Kshetra Trust has clarified many times that no private person or people are authorized to collect funds for the temple.

