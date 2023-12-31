Home

Frauds Collecting Money For Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust; Alleges VHP

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

VHP complains about frauds. (Image: X/@vinod_bansal

Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Barely a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various projects including the newly built airport and railway station during his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday raised concern and cautioned people that some people have been seeking funds in the name of the Ayodhya Ram temple trust without any approval. The VHP said a complaint has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union Home Ministry requesting immediate action against them.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal posted on X warning people against falling into the trap of people trying to dupe them in the name of the temple trust Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Vinod Bansal also shared on X the complaint sent to the Uttar Pradesh police chief, a copy of which was marked to Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah. “Beware! Some people are trying to cheat people carrying fake ID of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra,” the VHP spokesperson Bansal said in the post on X.

“We have sent the formal Complaint to the Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow Range IG to take immediate steps in the matter of faith,” Bansal said in another post on the microblogging site.

We have send the formal complaint to the @dgpup and @Igrangelucknow to take immediate steps in the matter of faith. pic.twitter.com/Ul2IfEJ6u6 — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) December 31, 2023

Taking to X, the VHP had recently said that no one has been given permission to form a separate committee and collect funds for the January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“No one has been given permission to form a separate committee and print receipts to collect funds for (upcoming) consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya,” VHP general secretary Milind Parande had said.

“Society should also remain alert in such a situation,” Parande had said in his post on X on December 22.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 while on Saturday, December 30, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the railway station Ayodhya Dham Junction and the newly built Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

