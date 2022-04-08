New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to announce free bus rides for women above 60 years in the state. A proposal has been prepared by the state transport department to provide free bus travel to the elderly women of the state.Also Read - Decks Cleared For Ayodhya's Shri Ram International Airport | 10 Points

The Yogi Adityanath government is likely to give a go-ahead to the proposal and announce the decision for free bus rides to the elderly women. Also Read - UP Girl With Unusual Aadhaar Name ‘Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha’ Finally Gets School Admission, Here's How

Surveys have already been conducted by the Uttar Pradesh transport corporation regarding the bus travel of women. Under this, how many women travelled by bus and what facilities they get were examined. Also Read - Planning To Buy Land in Greater Noida? Check The New Hiked Price For Your Dream Home, Office

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised free bus travel for elderly women in its Sankalp Patra during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.