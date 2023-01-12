Home

Fresh Cracks Appear in Several Houses in UP’s Baghpat, Days After Similar Incident in Aligarh

Baghpat: After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand came to limelight, several houses in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat have developed cracks, causing panic among locals. Giving details, Baghpat’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM) said the cracks have appeared in four to five houses in the Thakurdwara area of the district.

The official further added the administration and looking into the matter and will find the cause and solution to the problem soon.

“We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon,” the ADM told the news agency ANI.

Uttar Pradesh | Locals say a few houses in Baghpat's Thakurdwara area have developed cracks We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon: ADM Baghpat pic.twitter.com/exNOzWqdSA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 12, 2023

According to a report by Amar Ujala, several cracks have also appeared in about 25 houses in the locality, with some much more severe than the others. Locals said it is because of the leakage from the water pipeline after the gas pipeline was laid underground.

Last week, dozen houses in Aligarh’s Kanwari Ganj have developed cracks. The panic-stricken locals blamed the administration for the poor work done while laying pipelines in the area under the Smart City project for the cracks in their houses.

Additional Nagar Ayukta of Aligarh civic body Rakesh Kumar Yadav told news agency PTI that officials inspected the area after receiving the complaints by residents and a preliminary report was expected shortly.